Sania Mirza will be looking to replicate her fine form heading into the new year, maintaining her world number one doubles ranking. (5:03)

With the start of the new tennis season less than a month away, Sania Mirza is untroubled at the prospect of losing her No. 1 individual doubles ranking. Mirza, who has held the top spot since April 2015, is part of a grouping of five players who are within 300 ranking points of the top spot on the WTA computer at the moment.

Having won tournaments in Brisbane, Sydney and the Australian Open in Melbourne at the start of 2016, she will be defending those points as the 2017 season begins. Any of the chasing pack -- which includes Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France, former partner Martina Hingis and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands -- can displace Mirza over the coming weeks.

"Nobody remains No. 1 forever," Mirza told ESPN. "Even if I lose the ranking, it does not mean that I cannot come back. As tennis players that's what we are playing for. Win the big titles, play for No.1. Most likely even if I win everything, I still may lose the ranking but I have a good chance of coming back.

"People take it a bit for granted because I have been No. 1 for 87 weeks. But I work harder than when I was not No. 1. Believe it or not that is just how it works. Getting there is a bit easier than staying there and I am very proud of myself for having achieved that and stayed there as long as I have and I will try and hold on to it -- and if I can't, I will try and get back to it. Just because I have been No. 1 doesn't mean the field has been easy. There [have] always been people challenging."

Mirza started 2016 in the midst of a red-hot streak with Hingis. Having clinched the Wimbledon and US Open titles besides the year -ending WTA finals in 2015, the pair won their first four tournaments of the year and constructed a 41-match unbeaten streak. However, a mid-season slump forced them to reconsider the partnership and they made the decision to part ways ahead of the US Open.

Mirza has since rediscovered her verve with Czech player Barbora Strycova, winning titles in Cincinnati and Tokyo and entering the final in Wuhan. Mirza will open her season in Brisbane with Mattek-Sands but will resume her partnership with Strycova at the next tournament in Sydney and then at the Australian Open.

"I have been No. 1 in the world for almost two years now, it has been an amazing journey," she said. "I will try to do everything I can to try and win every tournament I play. Whether I can is always different. I am looking forward to playing, competing and hopefully replicating that success. If not, even coming close would be good."

Although she is likely to continue her partnership with Croat Ivan Dodig in Australia, Mirza is keeping the door open on combining forces with fellow Indian pro Rohan Bopanna as a mixed doubles pairing. Dodig and Mirza reached the final at the French Open last year and the semi-finals at the Australian Open but were knocked out early at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Bopanna and Mirza came within touching distance of clinching a medal at the Rio Olympics earlier in the year and have combined well over the last three weeks at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL). Mirza says despite the challenges the league has faced this year she has relished the experience at the end of a long season on the circuit.

"You will hear many tennis players say it is so great to be part of a team, the atmosphere is so different," she said. "On the team you are playing for everybody sitting on the bench. I love the format. We have had three great years and the format itself is a lot of fun. It is very competitive. Nobody wants to lose and everybody is giving their heart out to win even though it is at the end of the season.

"No athlete in the world wants to lose no matter what they are playing. I want to win even when I am playing gotis (laughs). On paper it is an exhibition but if you ask every single person here they are fighting their heart out every time they step on the court."