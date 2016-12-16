Johanna Konta has confirmed she is working with Kim Clijsters' former coach, Wim Fissette, as she looks to build on her breakthrough 2016.

Konta rose to No. 10 in the world this year -- becoming the first British woman to do so since 1984 -- before she split with her coach, Esteban Carril.

That news quickly followed the death of her personal adviser, Juan Coto, last month at the age of just 47.

It has therefore been a stressful time for Konta, but she has wasted little time in finding a new coach.

Fissette, who has worked with Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka as well as Clijsters and others, has been by her side during preseason training, and is expected to continue in an official capacity on the road to January's Australian Open.

"No. 1 consideration is always availability," Konta told British media about working with Fissette.

"Then it's about -- for me and I guess for every player -- the connection with the coach, like with any relationship how you work together, the chemistry on court.

"So it was about finding that and he was the first coach I trialled. Things are going well.

"I wanted to go where there's a bunch of players congregating and that was the place to be, so I'm jumping on the bandwagon."

Konta was speaking for the first time since Coto's sudden death, and she underlined the Spaniard's importance in her recent rise.

"I know that Juan would be supportive of me continuously improving [her personal and emotional side] because it's more than just tennis, it's about my life," she said.

"He's still very much a part of everything that I do, everything that I will continue to do in this sport and this career, and most likely beyond that as well.

"He has gifted me with an incredible amount of tools and habits that I still to this day am looking to improve, every single day."