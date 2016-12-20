Why the Moya hire might not be the solution for Nadal

The struggling Rafael Nadal's reunion with fellow Mallorcan Carlos Moya as the newest member of his coaching team after a respite of nearly a decade is a heartwarming story, but the close relationship might prove to be a challenge.

The academy business connection going forward, as well as the long-standing friendship between the men, suggests this will be unlike most new coach-protégé relationships. It may even seem a little too cozy for those who feel that Nadal's relatively long slump, exacerbated by injuries, calls for more potent medicine including, perhaps, a more independent, outside coaching voice.

"To have someone like Carlos who is not only a friend but also a very important person in my career, is something special," Nadal said in a statement. "He will be next to me on my practice and competition. At the same time, he will also join the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar working with Toni and the rest of the technical team."

In fairness, Moya has just completed a coaching stint that helped carry Milos Raonic to No. 3 in the ATP rankings with a game featuring the kind of aggressive components that, with the exception of the rocketing serve, are also within Nadal's grasp.

Ranked No. 9, Nadal hasn't won a Grand Slam title since the French Open of 2014. He won just two spring clay-court titles in an abbreviated 2016 campaign.

Nadal pulled the plug on the 2016 season after losing to Viktor Troicki in the first round of the Shanghai ATP Masters 1000 in mid-October. He admitted his forehand no longer "created pain" for his opponents, and that he needed to recover his quickness.

"Sometimes the solution is to practice and stop and have a process of training," Nadal added, before withdrawing from further tournament play.

Team Nadal has its work cut out for it. Nadal will be 31 years old before the end of the next French Open, the toll of injuries has mounted and, at least in critical matches, he's been fighting a losing battle with nerves. As Jimmy Arias, a former No. 4-ranked pro and now commentator for Tennis Channel told ESPN.com, "[Nadal] looks so unsure now. It just doesn't look like he believes in himself."

Moya was on his way to becoming a Grand Slam singles champ and the first male Spanish player to earn the world No. 1 ranking when he first hit with Nadal, who was then 12 years old. Moya took the youngster under his wing.

Nadal's apprenticeship reached its apex when Spain hosted the U.S. in the 2004 Davis Cup final in Seville. At 18, Nadal became the second youngest man (after Boris Becker) to play singles in a Davis Cup final. He played No. 2 behind Moya.

"I think he can be a great champion," Moya said of Nadal at that tie. "He's the kind of guy that likes to play these kind of matches. So I really trust him. I believe in him."

Nadal won his opening-day match with Andy Roddick. Moya won both his singles, including the Cup clincher against Roddick. The decisive victory confirmed Spain as the dominant tennis power in the new millennium. It remains a highlight of Moya's career and a significant milestone in Nadal's path to greatness.

The addition of Moya is consistent with the workings of a long-running family business that could just as easily be called Nadal Inc. Most players, including the other three members of tennis' Big Four, have gone through various coaches and experienced different environments from an early point in their careers.

Andy Murray took a significant step when he left Scotland to train in Spain. Novak Djokovic developed his game in Germany. Roger Federer was a regular Swiss kid who emerged from the developmental pipeline, aided by a string of coaches, with very little parental meddling.

Nadal? He was developed and groomed from childhood by his uncle and lifelong coach, Toni Nadal. Mallorca has always been his base.

"Toni called me while I was at the IPTL competition," Moya told The Associated Press after Nadal announced his decision. "It was great to receive that call. To be able to help Rafa is something special for me, and I am sure that, together with Toni, Francis and the rest of the team we have a great common project."

While Moya was primarily a baseliner, like Nadal, he played a more aggressive game built around a trademark inside-out forehand. During his 11-month stint with the power-server Raonic, Moya helped him become a more patient, consistent player who effectively compensated for his lack of outstanding mobility with a combination of forehand power and strategic thinking. Raonic's backhand improved considerably as well under Moya's tutelage.

Nadal, whose own forehand was once the most feared stroke in tennis, will be comfortable with the Moya playbook. Besides, it's unlikely that a 14-time Grand Slam champion already revered as the "King of Clay" is interested in making sweeping changes in his game. It's his nerves, confidence and overall fitness that demand attention.

Unlike Toni Nadal, Moya has played the game at the highest level. Boris Becker and Ivan Lendl have showed how significant -- and subtle -- the influence of a "supercoach" can be. It's something Nadal has never experienced.

Moya will now get the opportunity to do comparable work, unless his comprehensive involvement in Nadal's expanding interests robs him of the independent voice a single-minded coach must retain.