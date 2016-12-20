Time is running out for the Little Four. That would be David Ferrer, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Tomas Berdych and Gael Monfils, a quartet of players who have been as much a staple of the game in the last decade as the Big Four.

But while the Big Four of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have bagged almost every Grand Slam played over that period, the Little Four have contended reliably, won an enormous number of matches, earned a pile of money and fan recognition -- and had their dreams thwarted.

All but Monfils have reached a major final, and each, including Monfils, has passed his 30th birthday. And each appears at the top of some or other list of "best player never to win a Grand Slam."

It's crunch time. Can any of the Little Four still leap off the list, the way Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic have?

Let's look at them individually:

David Ferrer (age 34)

David Ferrer's world ranking of No. 21 is the lowest it's been since he was No. 23 in July of 2009. Kevin Lee/Getty Images

ATP ranking: No. 21; Career high: No. 3; Titles: 26; Best Grand Slam result: 2013 French Open runner-up

The indefatigable 5-foot-9 Spaniard was dubbed the "Little Beast," but given his great shortcoming -- a lack of power -- "Energizer Bunny" would be more like it. And now, as he approaches age 35, the battery appears to have run down.

Ferrer has been a model of relentless effort and consistency throughout his 16-year career, finishing in the top 10 seven times, including five in a row ending in 2015. But the wheels began to come off early in 2016, and his fall from the top 20 is a bad omen for the coming year.

While celebrated for his grit and stamina, both of which were especially striking when "Da-veed" was matched with bigger, more muscular players, Ferrer always seemed to lack that extra spark of confidence on the biggest of occasions. A clay-court demon, Ferrer also had the bad luck to be playing in an era when the French Open was dominated by Nadal, the greatest clay-court player of all time.

Ferrer always has been fit, and he's worked tirelessly. He has 26 titles, twice as many as anybody else in the Little Four. Perhaps he can fight his way back into the top 10 in 2017, but the ship of Grand Slam champions appears to have sailed without Ferrer on board.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (age 31)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has lost 11 of the 23 finals he's reached during his career, including the 2008 Australian Open. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

ATP ranking: No. 12; Career high: No. 5; Titles: 12; Best Grand Slam result: 2008 Australian Open runner-up

Tsonga fell two spots from his year-end ranking last year, falling short of making the top 10 for a seventh time in his career. He'll be 32 by the time his home Slam, the French Open, is played. Can he make a final push and win a big one?

Tsonga was a late bloomer. He leaped from the journeyman ranks to play in the Australian Open final in 2008 at age 22. Most observers, charmed by his big serve, aggressive game and Muhammad Ali-like persona, assumed there were more major finals in his future.

While there would be great results, consistent excellence and golden opportunities, none opened those magical doors a second time. Injuries have also played a part in keeping Tsonga from the ultimate plateau.

Prone to running out of steam mentally in long matches, Tsonga also has sometimes come up puzzlingly flat on big occasions. After losing that Australian Open final to Djokovic, Tsonga beat Djokovic five of six times, including a rematch in Melbourne in the quarterfinals of 2010. But Djokovic would go on to win 12 Grand Slam titles (so far), and he's beaten Tsonga six consecutive times in majors or Olympics since that 2010 quarterfinal.

Tomas Berdych (age 31)

Tomas Berdych has reached 30 career finals but has won only 13 tournaments. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

ATP ranking: No. 10; Career high: No. 4; Titles: 13; Best Grand Slam result: 2010 Wimbledon runner-up

The rangy, 6-5 Czech finished in the top 10 for the seventh consecutive year without making the big breakthrough to the elite ranks. If that's a problem, it's one a lot of players wish they had.

Berdych is a fascinating case. He rides herd over most opponents, but his game usually falters in key moments against top players, as if they're calling his bluff. He has a big serve and a solid all-around game, moving very well for a man his size. All the components for big-time success are in place. If he has game-related shortcomings, it's a tendency to play color-by-numbers tennis. He doesn't make the best use of all the space a court has to offer.

A loser in 17 of his 30 finals, Berdych missed his greatest chance when he lost the Wimbledon final to then-No. 1 Nadal in 2010 after having beaten No. 2 Federer and No. 3 Djokovic back-to-back. Nadal was in excellent form, but nobody with a serve like Berdych's should lose three straight sets on grass while winning just 12 games. Berdych choked, plain and simple.

Gael Monfils (age 30)

Gael Monfils ended the year ranked No. 7 but went just 2-7 against top-10 competition in 2016. Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

ATP ranking: No. 7; Career high: No. 6; Titles: 6; Best Grand Slam results: 2008 French Open and 2016 US Open semifinals

Monfils is not only the youngest player in this group, but he's the only one who actually improved his station in the game this year. It rekindled hope that the spectacularly athletic Frenchman would experience a late-career surge and put his name in tennis' history books.

A showman at heart, Monfils brings audiences to their feet with his leaping smashes and heroic runs after apparent winners. But Monfils can make those spectacular retrieves only if he is playing from an extremely defensive position. That puts him at the mercy of any competent shot-maker. But Monfils may not have it in him to play the more streamlined, disciplined game that many think could bring him greater success.

Monfils is all lean muscle and tensile strength, and he's exceptionally quick. But he also has a tendency to break down, as his long list of injuries demonstrates. Barring injury problems, there's no reason he can't get another two or three years of top tennis out of that magnificent frame. But if he wants to win a major, he's probably going to have to make compromises in his approach to the game.