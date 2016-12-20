Victoria Azarenka gave birth to her first child, a boy, late Monday night.

She confirmed the news on Twitter.

Today I had my hardest fight and my very best victory! Our son was born healthy and happy! So thankful and blessed! Thank you 🙏🏻❤ pic.twitter.com/zsoFRivnvQ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 20, 2016

In July, shortly after dropping out of Wimbledon with a knee injury, Azarenka announced her pregnancy and withdrew for the remainder of 2016.

Azarenka gave no timetable as to when she will return to tour but said she has full intentions of resuming her career.

The Belarusian, 26, had been playing some of the finest tennis of her career in the first half of 2016, winning Brisbane, Indian Wells and Miami before suffering a knee injury.

Azarenka won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2012 and 2013 and is a two-time US Open runner-up.