Tennis players from around the globe responded quickly after Petra Kvitova was injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home Tuesday that left the 13th-ranked Czech with a severe injury to her left hand.
So upset hearing the news about @Petra_Kvitova. Hands down one of the nicest people I've ever met. All my thoughts with her
— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) December 20, 2016
Just finding out about @Petra_Kvitova and the awful stabbing and injury to her hand- pulling for you Petra, všichni držíme palce!!! Xoxo
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 20, 2016
Just heard what happened to @Petra_Kvitova ! All my thoughts are with her today! So scary! One of the nicest people I know!
— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) December 20, 2016
Thinking of @Petra_Kvitova and sending wishes for a safe and fast recovery.
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 20, 2016
My prayers and best wishes to @Petra_Kvitova 🙏🏻 stay strong
— victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 20, 2016
@Petra_Kvitova I'm very sorry to hear what happen to you. I'm praying for your speedy recovery. Blessing to you and your family.
— Oracene (@Oracene) December 20, 2016
@Petra_Kvitova The world of tennis sending strength your way🙏🏻
— Magnus Norman (@normansweden) December 20, 2016
Terrible news from @Petra_Kvitova 😦 but you are definitely a fighter and will get through this 💪! Be strong 💋
— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) December 20, 2016
Awful news to wake up to 😓 thoughts are with @Petra_Kvitova wishing for a speedy recovery 🙏
— Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) December 20, 2016
OMG! Just can't believe what I just read 😞 Stay strong @Petra_Kvitova hope you will be back soon 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/Cf2niqbJfM
— Kovinić Danka (@KovinicDanka118) December 20, 2016
Wow this is just terrible:( get well soon petra! Wishing you speedy recovery! @WTA @Petra_Kvitova https://t.co/GzDMFCa9Fc
— Anna Tatishvili (@ankatati) December 20, 2016
Crazy world, all the best on a good recovery @Petra_Kvitova
— Kiki Bertens (@kikibertens) December 20, 2016
Crazy news to read this morning! So scary. Wishing @Petra_Kvitova a speedy recovery!
— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) December 20, 2016
All my thoughts and prayers are with you @Petra_Kvitova. I know you'll come back strong.
— Christina McHale (@ChristinaMcHale) December 20, 2016
@Petra_Kvitova All my prayers & thoughts are with u Petra.This is just beyond awful!! U are so strong 💪, u will come back to us on the @WTA
— Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) December 20, 2016
@WTA @Petra_Kvitova So sad to hear what happened to Petra.. Thinking about you and wishing you lots of strength in these tough times.. 💋❤️
— Yanina Wickmayer (@wickytennis) December 20, 2016