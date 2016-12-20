Tennis players from around the globe responded quickly after Petra Kvitova was injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home Tuesday that left the 13th-ranked Czech with a severe injury to her left hand.

So upset hearing the news about @Petra_Kvitova. Hands down one of the nicest people I've ever met. All my thoughts with her — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) December 20, 2016

Just finding out about @Petra_Kvitova and the awful stabbing and injury to her hand- pulling for you Petra, všichni držíme palce!!! Xoxo — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 20, 2016

Just heard what happened to @Petra_Kvitova ! All my thoughts are with her today! So scary! One of the nicest people I know! — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) December 20, 2016

Thinking of @Petra_Kvitova and sending wishes for a safe and fast recovery. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 20, 2016

My prayers and best wishes to @Petra_Kvitova 🙏🏻 stay strong — victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 20, 2016

@Petra_Kvitova I'm very sorry to hear what happen to you. I'm praying for your speedy recovery. Blessing to you and your family. — Oracene (@Oracene) December 20, 2016

@Petra_Kvitova The world of tennis sending strength your way🙏🏻 — Magnus Norman (@normansweden) December 20, 2016

Terrible news from @Petra_Kvitova 😦 but you are definitely a fighter and will get through this 💪! Be strong 💋 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) December 20, 2016

Awful news to wake up to 😓 thoughts are with @Petra_Kvitova wishing for a speedy recovery 🙏 — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) December 20, 2016

OMG! Just can't believe what I just read 😞 Stay strong @Petra_Kvitova hope you will be back soon 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/Cf2niqbJfM — Kovinić Danka (@KovinicDanka118) December 20, 2016

Wow this is just terrible:( get well soon petra! Wishing you speedy recovery! @WTA @Petra_Kvitova https://t.co/GzDMFCa9Fc — Anna Tatishvili (@ankatati) December 20, 2016

Crazy world, all the best on a good recovery @Petra_Kvitova — Kiki Bertens (@kikibertens) December 20, 2016

Crazy news to read this morning! So scary. Wishing @Petra_Kvitova a speedy recovery! — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) December 20, 2016

All my thoughts and prayers are with you @Petra_Kvitova. I know you'll come back strong. — Christina McHale (@ChristinaMcHale) December 20, 2016

@Petra_Kvitova All my prayers & thoughts are with u Petra.This is just beyond awful!! U are so strong 💪, u will come back to us on the @WTA — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) December 20, 2016