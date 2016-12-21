NEW YORK -- Patrick McEnroe is the new co-director of The John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

Patrick will join director Lawrence Kleger at the academy, which has been open to New York-area youth since 2010.

SPORTIME tennis club and the academy made the announcement Wednesday. John McEnroe says: "There probably isn't anybody that understands American tennis and New York tennis better than Patrick."

The 50-year-old younger brother of the seven-time singles Grand Slam champion will join the team, led by SPORTIME managing director Bennett Schlansky.

Patrick says he's excited to bring his "lifetime of learning" to the academy.

Patrick won the 1989 French Open doubles title, was U.S. Davis Cup captain and led the U.S. Tennis Association player development until 2014. He's also a tennis TV commentator.