Every tennis season is filled with rousing rallies and epic points, and this one was no different. Here's a look at some of the more memorable exchanges that took place on tour.

1. Novak Djokovic versus Roger Federer, Australian Open semifinals

Djokovic played stunning tennis to win this match, but it was Federer who drew an incredulous look from his opponent with a Djokovic-like get, pounding a winner deep in the fourth set.

It might have been less surprising if his knee had popped during this point, not the next day.

2. Henri Kontinen and John Peers versus Marc Lopez and Feliciano Lopez, ATP Tour Finals

Doubles is about playing the angles, but the geometry displayed in this point is almost another level.

3. Agnieszka Radwanska versus Barbora Strycova, French Open third round

Although Strycova wasn't on her feet during all of this point, she made the fans rise to theirs, showing some incredible reflexes while sitting down.

4. Rafael Nadal versus Andrey Kuznetsov, US Open third round

Nadal pulled off a tweener lob on the full run in the midst of some spectacular retrievals against Kuznetsov at the US Open. Nadal also hit a between-the-legs winner at the French Open.

5. Serena Williams versus Christina McHale, Wimbledon second round

Holding off Williams for 25 shots is no walk in the park, but McHale does it in a rally that reflects the high quality of this second-round encounter.

6. Dominika Cibulkova versus Agnieszka Radwanska, Wimbledon fourth round

Great points were plentiful in this encounter, highlighted by the second point played with Cibulkova serving 7-6 in the third set. Her reaction shows what the players were demanding of each other.

7. Novak Djokovic versus Rafael Nadal, Rome semifinals

They didn't play each other a lot this season, but this meeting contained some of the epic shot-making that has made it such a classic rivalry.

8. Novak Djokovic versus Gilles Simon, Australian Open fourth round

This lengthy encounter was a grind rather than a thrill, but it did showcase less flashy attributes like movement, endurance and sheer doggedness -- especially on set point in the third set.

9. Kei Nishikori versus Paolo Lorenzi, Basel first round

Whatever position Nishikori finds himself in during this exchange, he has the answer.

10. Gael Monfils versus Stephane Robert, Australian Open third round

It takes a lot to beat Monfils in the trick-shot department, but a tweener and twirler will do it.