PRAGUE -- Petra Kvitova, who was released from a hospital Friday, described being able to move the fingers on her left hand again as "the greatest Christmas present I could have wished for."

The 26-year-old had surgery on her left hand Tuesday after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at her apartment in the town of Prostejov, Czech Republic.

Kvitova, speaking publicly for the first time since the attack, suffered potentially career-threatening injuries to her dominant hand, which was covered in a substantial bandage as she addressed the media. She said she was told by the surgeon who operated on her that her recovery is "fine and without complications."

The two-time Wimbledon champion looked remarkably relaxed, smiling and laughing as she first read out a statement in Czech before switching to English.

"I'm happy to tell you I'm feeling well," Kvitova said. "The medical staff, the police, my family and my team have all provided me with amazing support in this difficult situation."

Doctors estimate that Petra Kvitova will not be able to hold a racket for at least three months after having surgery to repair tendons and nerves in the fingers on her left hand.

She revealed the encouraging sign that movement had returned to her fingers came at a session with her doctor on Thursday morning.

Surgery for Kvitova, who is ranked No. 11, lasted nearly four hours as tendons in all four of her fingers and her thumb were damaged as well as two nerves.

The popular Czech has been told she will not be able to hold a racket for three months, with doctors estimating a return to the court in six months.

"I don't care about how much time it takes, if three months, six months or a year," she said. "But that's for sure I want to return one day and I'll do all I can to make that happen. I had no doubt about my return to the tennis circuit for a second."

The intruder gained access to her apartment in Prostejov by posing as a utilities man before pulling out a knife and putting it to Kvitova's throat. The injuries occurred as she pulled the knife away. Czech police are still searching for the attacker.

"While what happened to me was very scary, I do not see myself as a victim, I do not feel sorry for myself and I will not look backwards," Kvitova said. "I will use all my energy to focus on my recovery and I will do everything I can to return to the sport I love as soon as possible.

"I am now looking forward to spending time with my family and I ask for privacy and peace as I start my journey towards a return to the tennis court."

