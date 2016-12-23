So how is Roger Federer going to fare? What's his form these days after a long absence from the game?

Is he moving well? Is he still engaged in his training? So many questions. But we finally have some insight.

Just recently, Federer streamed an entire practice. So take a seat and have a look:

Federer, 35, has not played a match since announcing he was withdrawing from the 2016 season in late July because of a knee injury he sustained a day after he was eliminated from the Australian Open. He missed the Rio Olympics, US Open and ATP World Tour Finals, among other events.

All along, though, Federer has maintained his resolve in coming back to the tour with the same vengeance and determination that has helped him to an ATP record 17 Grand Slam titles.

Federer will open his 2017 campaign at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia, in early January before returning to Melbourne for the first Slam of the season.