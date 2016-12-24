Madison Keys, the American tennis player ranked No. 8 in the world, announced Friday that she will miss the Australian Open after having arthroscopic surgery on her left wrist.

Keys said she had the surgery three days after the season-ending WTA Championships in October. She said the procedure was "very short" and did not involve the tendon.

"I don't want to rush back and need to take my time to be fully ready to perform my best on the court," Keys wrote in a message posted to her Twitter account.

Juan Martin del Potro also pulled out of the first major of the year, citing overall health as the main concern. After a long 2016, he will start the upcoming season in February.

"In 2017, I want to enjoy being healthy and knowing that I have the peace of mind," del Potro said in a prepared statement. "[I] know that luckily Davis Cup is at home. That makes me very calm."

Madison Keys had wrist surgery in October and said doesn't "want to rush back." SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Del Potro led Argentina to its first Davis Cup championship in late November, but it took its toll. He beat Marin Cilic in a near-five-hour marathon, a match that left him mentally and physically exhausted.

Now back to No. 38 in the men's rankings, del Potro has missed nearly three seasons because of multiple wrist surgeries. This year, he played 44 matches, his highest total since 2013.

As for Keys, she announced she will continue to work with Lindsay Davenport as her coach.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 16.