Andy Murray ends 2016 in defeat

Andy Murray ended a triumphant 2016 in defeat, beaten for the first time by David Goffin in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The 7-6 (4), 6-4 loss in the last four of the low-key year-ending exhibition will hardly worry the Scot, who ends the year at world No. 1 having won Wimbledon, Olympic gold and the ATP World Tour Finals.

World No. 1 Andy Murray is to be knighted in the New Year's honours list for his services to tennis and charity.

Murray is a two-time winner of the MWTC but will not be fighting for a third title on New Year's Eve after being edged out by his Belgian opponent, who had never before taken a set off the Scot. Neither man broke serve in the first set, which Goffin wrapped up on tie-break with a pair of aces to finish.

Murray, who was this month named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a third time, made the first service break to take a 4-2 lead in the second but was immediately broken back by the battling Goffin.

Goffin then held and broke again, despite Murray establishing a 40-0 lead in his final service game, to progress to the final.

Murray's focus now turns to the Qatar Open in Doha as he builds towards his push for an elusive first Australian Open title next month.