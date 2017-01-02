AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Serena Williams will have to wait a little longer for her first match of 2017 after rain curtailed play Monday on the opening day of the ASB Classic.

Williams was due to play in the evening session against unseeded Pauline Parmentier of France, but steady rain made play impossible at the open-air stadium, and the first-round match was postponed to Tuesday.

Venus Williams, a former champion in Auckland, is due to play New Zealand wild-card entry Jade Lewis on Tuesday.

In the only main-draw matches completed Monday, Lucie Safarova beat Czech compatriot Denisa Allertova 6-1, 6-2 and Kurumi Nara of Japan beat Germany's Antonia Lottner 6-2, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka of Japan led Annika Beck of Germany 6-2, 2-1 when play was suspended.

Former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki is set to open against Nicole Gibbs of the United States.