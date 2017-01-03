Bernard Tomic has been joined by rising Melburnian Andrew Whittington in the 10-man field for the 2017 Kooyong Classic tournament.

Whittington, who improved his ranking by more than 400 positions to become the world No. 170 at year's end, was announced on Tuesday as the final participant in the non-ranking invitational event.

The 23-year-old, like teenage talent Alex De Minaur, received a wildcard to the Australian Open on Monday and will use the Classic as a warm-up event.

World No. 11 David Goffin leads the men's field, which will be joined for the first time in 20 years by a four-woman tournament.

The Kooyong Classic takes place from January 10 to 13, with the Australian Open beginning on January 16.

KOOYONG CLASSIC FIELD

Men: David Goffin (Belgium, world No. 11), Lucas Pouille (France, No. 15), Richard Gasquet (France, No. 18), Ivo Karlovic (Croatia, No. 20), Gilles Simon (France, 25), Bernard Tomic (Australia, No. 26), Borna Coric (Croatia, No. 48), Mikhail Youzhny (Russia, No. 57), Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan, 101), Andrew Whittington (Australia, No. 170).

Women: Qiang Wang (China, No. 72), Sorana Cirstea(Romania, No. 80), Sabine Lisicki (Germany, No. 93), Destanee Aiava (Australia, No. 388).