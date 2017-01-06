Roger Federer has Switzerland one step closer to a place in the Hopman Cup final after beating Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets at Perth Arena.

The winner of the tie will face the USA in Saturday night's final and Federer sent down 11 aces in an impressive performance to win 6-1 6-4, getting the Swiss off to a perfect start.

The 17-time grand slam winner earned break points on Friday night against Gasquet, ranked 18th in the world, in each of his first three service games.

He couldn't convert the first, but converted the second to take a 3-1 lead. He consolidated that break with a service game to love.

The Swiss champ needed three chances to break a second time and took a 5-1 advantage before closing out the opening set in 26 minutes.

Federer broke Gasquet's serve again early in the second set to set up victory in just 56 minutes.

"It's the third match into the year so I am starting to feel the ball better and better and I am just moving around the court better, so I am really pleased," Federer said.

"I don't know if today was my best match, or yesterday, but you have to be able to handle different opponents and I am happy with where my level is at.

"I was uncertain (coming into the week); I didn't know how it was going to go.

"I am very pleased that it is already going so well."

Kristina Mladenovic needs to beat Belinda Bencic in the women's doubles to keep France in the tie and the tournament.