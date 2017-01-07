Bulgaria's world No.17 Grigor Dimitrov has upset defending champion Milos Raonic of Canada to win through to the Brisbane International men's final on Saturday.

Top-seeded Raonic beat Roger Federer for the title here last year, avenging a loss to the Swiss star in the 2015 final, and appeared to be on course for a third straight Brisbane final when he had set point in the first-set tiebreaker against Dimitrov.

But the 25-year-old Bulgarian held firm, saving that set point, converting his own moments later and then breaking Raonic's serve twice in the second set on the way to a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win.

Seventh seed Dimitrov romped to a 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 win over the world No.3 in just under 90 minutes at Pat Rafter Arena.

He booked a Sunday final showdown with Kei Nishikori after Japan's world No.5 beat US Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in just over 90 minutes in their semi-final.

Third seed Nishikori has a 3-0 record over Dimitrov, who lost the 2013 Brisbane final to Andy Murray and was ousted by Federer in his previous two trips to Brisbane.

Nishikori was making his seventh trip to Brisbane, and playing a semifinal for the fourth time. The Japanese star is still chasing his first Grand Slam title, with his best run at a major remaining his appearance in the 2014 US Open final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.