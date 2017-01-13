        <
        >

          Australian Open 2017: tournament news, schedule, live scores and TV coverage

          Jan 13, 2017
          • ESPN.com

          The Australian Open kicks off our 2017 Grand Slam season. Here's everything you need to know:

          When does the Australian Open begin?

          United States: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 & WatchESPN on Jan. 15

          BST: Midnight on Jan. 16

          Bangalore, India, 5:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 16

          Melbourne, Australia: 11 a.m. ET on Jan. 16

          Where to watch the entire Australian Open

          Viewing schedule

          Where to get tournament live scores

          Our real-time scoreboard, updated stats and social handles can be found in one spot: Australian Open CourtCast.

          Australian Open draws

          Men's bracket

          Women's bracket

          Australian Open top stories

          Road to 23: The story of Serena Williams' path to greatness

          Big Four forecast

          Who are the next Big Four?

          Draw: Murray, Federer, Nishikori in the same quarter

          Kerber falls in Aussie Open tune-up event

          Murray could surpass Big Four with Aussie Open title

          New coaching voice what Nadal needs at this stage

          Nadal remains upbeat about Australian Open

          How Murray and Kerber thrive in a time of legends

          Kyrgios chimes in on Djokovic incident