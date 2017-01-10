Retired Australian player Nick Lindahl has been served a landmark $US35,000 ($A47,580) fine and banned from professional tennis after being found guilty of corruption offences in the sport.

The disgraced player, a former world No.187, has been barred from re-entering the sport for seven years by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) in a judgment released on Tuesday.

Two other Australians - Brandon Walkin and Isaac Frost - have also been implicated in the incident, which took place at the third-tier ITF Futures tour event in Toowoomba in 2013.

Lindahl had already been convicted of using corrupt conduct information and fined $A1000 in Sydney's Burwood Local Court.

The TIU found Lindahl guilty of charges of contriving or attempting to contrive the outcome of an event and failing to co-operate with a TIU investigation, saying he proposed to lose a match in return for payment.

He will not be able to play in or attend any sanctioned tennis tournament for the life of his ban. Walkin and Frost were also found guilty of disciplinary offences by TIU official Richard McLaren.

Walkin, 22, a singles player ranked 1066, was given a suspended six month after being found guilty of contriving or attempting to contrive the outcome of an event.

Frost, 28, ranked world No.1515, was found to have failed to co-operate with the TIU by refusing a request to supply his phone for analysis.

Both will be allowed to continue their careers unencumbered.

Walkin must avoid a similar charge for the next six months to see his ban pass, while Frost has been deemed to have served his suspension in the months after the Toowoomba event.

The TIU report landed in the week before the Australian Open, and comes off the back of another talented local junior being embroiled in a corruption investigation.

Reigning Australian Open junior champion Oliver Anderson, 18, faces charges of match-fixing relating to a second-tier Challenger tournament in Traralgon last year.

Tennis Australia has declined to make comment on the report.