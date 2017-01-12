When Patrick Mouratoglou says that Serena Williams' 2016 was not good enough, he would like to clarify.

"More than saying two titles was not enough, I would say that one Grand Slam title out of four is not enough. ... This [past] year was not satisfying in terms of efficiency and results in the majors, which are the real deal," Williams' coach of 4½ years said in a recent phone interview.

At 35, the real deal has never been so apparent for Serena. If there were ever any doubt before, the regular tour stops are there solely for the purpose of staying warm enough to contend for the Slams. To push past Steffi Graf, with whom Williams is tied at 22 major singles titles, and ideally Margaret Court at 24. And with it, to leave future generations without fodder for even a minimal debate about who is the greatest of all time.

"I think it's time to concentrate on the thing that counts most for her," Mouratoglou said.

There may also be some time to concentrate on wedding plans after Williams' announcement on Dec. 29 that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The pair have been dating since the fall of 2015.

"The only thing I can say is that it is better to coach a happy player," Mouratoglou said in a follow-up text when asked how Serena's engagement might impact her outlook on tennis. "Being in a relationship and getting engaged is clearly something positive that happens in someone's life."

Williams' motivation has always been a component when her results have temporarily derailed, the fair assumption being that if she's healthy and happy, she should win. But how a marriage might affect her career and retirement plans is anyone's guess, including Mouratoglou's.

"I don't think she knows," he said. "Motivation isn't something you can control. She knows she has motivation today to do it. She doesn't know if she will have it tomorrow, so how can she say one year, two years or three [when she will retire]? When her motivation is not high enough and she'll have to stop, nobody knows."

Serena Williams lost in the second round of her first tournament in 2017, the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, a tuneup for the Australian Open. Phil Walter/Getty Images

In the meantime, Williams is apparently trying to keep things fresh and exciting. It was the motivation behind skipping the Hopman Cup this month and deciding to play Auckland for the first time leading up to Melbourne, and why, her coach said, she continues to whittle away at her game.

"She's not going to serve and volley, and it's nothing you'd notice, but there are still a lot of things she can improve on, and that's what she loves to do," Mouratoglou said. "She hates to do the same things all the time. She's a person who loves to learn and loves to progress, and it's very important to add new things to her game."

There was understandable attention placed on Angelique Kerber taking over the No. 1 ranking during the US Open. It snapped Serena's streak of 186 weeks on top, a record she now shares with Graf and surely one of the most impressive streaks in sports history given that it began after she turned 30.

That Williams was No. 2 at year's end after playing just eight tournaments is remarkable in itself. And it is enough for her, Mouratoglou said.

"The goal is not to come back to No. 1," he said. "For that to happen, it would be necessary for her to play many more tournaments, and that's not the point. The point is to win as many Grand Slams as possible. You have to accept that if this is the goal you're not going to have others."

For the past couple of years, the closer Williams came to Graf's Slam record, and particularly during the pursuit of the calendar-year Slam in 2015, the more reluctant she was to discuss it. It is refreshing to at least have her goal clarified. The question, of course, is whether her body will support this single-minded focus.

Serena's left knee was so troublesome in her US Open semifinal loss in straight sets to Karolina Pliskova last fall that Mouratoglou said she would not have been able to win a single game had there been a third set. And Serena cited her ongoing shoulder problems for withdrawing from her second straight WTA Finals in October after missing the annual Asian tour swing.

The time off, of course, was not the issue, as rest has long trumped any concerns of rustiness. But what about a shoulder so integral to the most dominant serve in all of tennis, and knees that have supported a 21-year professional career and a virtual lifetime on the court?

Playing injured, Williams is still better than most. But the objective is to recover, not aggravate, and she is currently healthy, Mouratoglou said. The goal for 2017? To play fewer tournaments than the 14-plus of previous years but more than the eight she entered in 2016.

"When the year starts, she always wants to play because she's excited and it's great," Mouratoglou said. "But we have to find the right balance to last as many years as she wants to."

Betting against Williams has always been a sure sign of getting it wrong and firing her up in the process.

"I think she's capable of anything," Mouratoglou said. "This year, like other years, she's starting out thinking she can win four Grand Slams -- and if that happens great, and if it doesn't, it's the right attitude.

"But I really believe she can. If she prepares the way she does, she can win every Grand Slam. She was very close [in 2015], and I don't see any sign of decline."