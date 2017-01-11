Authorities have maintained their strong stance against match-fixing by banning Romanian Alexandru-Daniel Carpen from professional tennis for life.

The 30-year-old admitted approaching another player in 2013 to seek his involvement in a match-fixing activity for payment.

The Tennis Integrity Unit found him to have contrived or attempted to contrive the outcome or any other aspect of an event.

Carpen has not played professionally since a 2015 ITF Futures tournament in Romania.

He achieved a career-high singles world ranking of 1088 in 2007. In doubles, he peaked at 274 two years ago.

The TIU's punishment to Carpen comes a day after retired Australian player Nick Lindahl was banned for seven years for match-fixing.

Former world No.187 Lindahl was also fined $US35,000 ($A47,580).

Two other Australians - Brandon Walkin and Isaac Frost - were implicated in the match-fixing incident with Lindahl, which took place in 2013 at a Futures tour event in Toowoomba.

Walkin, 22, a singles player ranked 1066, was given a suspended six-month ban after being found guilty of contriving or attempting to contrive the outcome of an event.

Frost, 28, ranked world No.1515, was found to have failed to cooperate with the TIU by refusing a request to supply his phone for analysis.