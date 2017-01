Bernard Tomic's Australian Open preparation has suffered another setback, losing his opening match at the Kooyong Classic to Belgian David Goffin.

Following his round one loss at the Brisbane International last week, Tomic looked lacklustre in the opening set, falling 6-2.

He started to show some spark in the second before he was broken at 4-4, with world No.11 Goffin wrapping up the match with an ace.