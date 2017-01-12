Agnieszka Radwanska is one win away from lifting her second Sydney International crown after crushing Barbora Strycova 6-1 6-2 on Thursday.

The 2013 champion showed no mercy for the out-of-sorts Strycova, who appeared well down on energy following a three-hour victory over Caroline Wozniacki in Wednesday's heatwave.

Radwanska admitted Strycova's marathon effort may have helped her on Ken Rosewall Arena.

"I think you have to ask her, but I think so. I think she played an unbelievable match against 'Caro' in this kind of heat. I think there were almost four hours on court with the break," she said.

"I would say thanks to Caro."

The unseeded Strycova has now lost seven straight matches against Radwanska and didn't win a game on serve until the fifth game of the second set.

The match was over in one hour and 15 minutes.

"Sometimes you have these kind of head-to-heads. It's surprising because she's really playing good tennis and improving, as well, a lot. I think it just suits my game," Radwanska said.

"I really like to play in Australia. I love the courts. I feel comfortable here and in Melbourne. I'm just very happy to make another final, especially here when it's always very strong tournament."

The second seed, who is unbeaten in her past six finals matches, will now face the winner of the other semi-final between sixth-seeded Johanna Konta and Eugenie Bouchard.

A title win three days out from the Australian Open would also justify the decision by the world No.3 to change racquets for the new season as she attempts to break her grand slam drought.

The one-time Wimbledon finalist has impressed in Melbourne throughout her career, but has never reached the final.

Desperate to improve a record that includes four quarter-final losses and two semi-final defeats at Melbourne Park, Radwanska recently switched frames from Babolat to Srixon.

"I think I'm playing a bit deeper and the ball is going a little bit better," he said.

"So that's the difference that I notice. I think we will see in a couple of weeks, it's still early. But so far it's going good."