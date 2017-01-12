Andy Murray expects to have to beat Novak Djokovic in order to win the Australian Open for the first time. (0:43)

Andy Murray has committed to playing in the Aegon Championship at The Queen's Club for the remainder of his career, while the BBC will continue to broadcast the tournament until 2024.

Murray won a record fifth title at Queen's Club in 2016, added a second triumph at Wimbledon three weeks later and successfully defended his Olympic title in Rio before finishing the year as world No.1 with victory at the ATP World Tour Finals. In December he became the first three-time winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year and subsequently received a knighthood in the New Year honours list.

"I've always loved playing the event and I'm really happy to know that I will play at Queen's for the rest of my career," Murray said. "My first ATP World Tour match-win came at Queen's in 2005, so for it to become by far the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling. Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times -- some of the best players ever -- winning it five times means a lot to me."

The BBC has broadcast the tournament since 1979.

Stephen Farrow, the Aegon Championships Tournament Director, confirmed the Queen's Club is expanding its Centre Court capacity by 30 percent for 2017 in response to the popularity of the tournament, with more than 2000 additional seats set to take the capacity above 9000.

Farrow said: "Last year, we celebrated our four-time winners Roy Emerson, John McEnroe, Boris Becker and Lleyton Hewitt. This year, and for many years to come, Andy Murray will return as our greatest champion in front of more people than ever before. We couldn't be happier."

Earlier on Thursday, Laura Robson crashed out of qualifying for the Australian Open in a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Amandine Hesse.

"I didn't really feel nervous. I just felt flat," Robson said. "I had a weird thought just before I went on court where, not in a negative way, I thought last time I played a match here I then didn't play for 18 months.

"It maybe wasn't the best thing to happen before a match. I just never got going, it felt like my feet were stuck in mud. I was trying to pump myself up, moving around a lot between points, trying to get something going, it never happened."

Robson added: "When it got a little bit closer in the second I was waiting for some momentum switch. It was annoying not to play the way I wanted to, especially frustrating because I got here a good few days ago and was playing really well in practice. "I played a lot practice sets and felt really confident, then I set foot on court and it felt the opposite."

In the Apia International fellow Brit Dan Evans claimed his first top-10 win with a shock quarterfinal victory over world No.8 Dominic Thiem.

Evans said in his on-court interview, shown on Eurosport: "The first set was pretty much what I thought was going to happen.

"I just had to hang in there. I knew I'd have to do a lot of running. I had to try to force my game on him, come forward and I did that in the end pretty well."