Olivia Rogowska has continued her march towards an eighth straight Australian Open appearance with a qualifying win.

But there was no joy for Matthew Ebden, who became the latest Aussie to be turfed out of the men's qualifiers.

Melbourne native Rogowska downed Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in three sets at Melbourne Park on Friday to advance to the final qualifying round.

The 25-year-old prevailed 6-2 3-6 6-2 in two hours and will face American Julia Boserup for a spot in the main draw.

Russian Evgeny Doskoy defeated former world No.61 Ebden 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-2.

Ebden's error-riddled defeat leaves four Australians remaining in the men's qualifiers, with eight of the 13 local entrants failing to get past the first round.

Scheduled matches involving Blake Mott, Bradley Mousley, Alex Bolt and Ellen Perez were delayed on Friday afternoon by rain.