Britain's Johanna Konta easily overpowered Agnieszka Radwanska in the final of the Sydney International on Friday to claim her second career WTA title.

The world No. 10, who reached the semifinals at the Australian Open last year, looked in fine form, hitting 32 winners and 7 aces on her way to a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

"I was born here so this is a special moment for me," Konta said. "Thank you for all the support this week."

The 25-year-old had lost both her previous meetings with 2013 champion Radwanska. This time the world No. 3 was on the wrong side of an 82-minute display of aggression, insisting afterwards she "couldn't have played any better".

Konta's title came in only her second tournament with new coach Wim Fissette, and followed on from her maiden tournament win in Stanford last summer.

She has the look of a contender for the first Grand Slam of the year, which starts in Melbourne next week, but has a tough draw against Belgium's former Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens in the first round.