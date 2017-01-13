Tennis authorities have banned a pair of tennis players for betting-related corruption offenses.

Romanian Mihaita Damian received a one-year ban and a 5,000 euro ($5,300) fine while Australian player Calum Puttergill was suspended six months and fined $10,000 on Friday.

Editor's Picks Increase in suspicious tennis betting reported A budget of $3.23 million will be available to the Tennis Integrity Unit in 2017, and alerts of suspicious betting are on the rise.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says Puttergill was found guilty of placing almost 300 bets on tennis between May 2012 and November 2014 using online betting accounts. The TIU found that Damian placed almost 200 bets between November 2011 and February 2013. Neither player bet on matches he was involved in.

The 23-year-old Puttergill's sanctions will be halved if he commits no further violations before June 11. He is ranked 1,207th in the world.

Damian, 23, is ranked 1,645th in doubles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.