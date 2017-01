Belgian qualifier Elise Mertens has scored an upset win to claim the Hobart International tennis title.

Saturday's 6-3 6-1 defeat of world No.40 Monica Niculescu will see 127-ranked Mertens break the top-100.

The 21-year-old's road to her first WTA final included toppling world No.22 and Australian Open 19th seed, Kiki Bertens, and sacrificing an opportunity to qualify for a singles spot at the Melbourne grand slam.