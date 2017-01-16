Mirza primed for return to Slam-winning ways

Sania Mirza talks about how she loves playing in Australia and how the conditions suit her in an interview with Gaurav Kalra before the Australian Open. (5:16)

MELBOURNE, Australia - Not long after she's felt a few balls gently leave the middle of her racquet, a familiar sound starts to resonate on the practice court. Sania Mirza's signature forehand "Thwack." Mirza may no longer be the top ranked doubles player in the world but a few minutes of watching her hit balls is enough to confirm why she is among the most feared players on the circuit. Her practice partner in the session is Indian doubles pro Purav Raja and once Mirza starts to pulverise the ball, Raja feels the full heat of her shot making as he scrambles from side to side.

Mirza likes it in Australia. She doesn't mind the heat, the courts are "not too fast or too slow" and the balls bounce "nice and high." Her results bear witness to this love affair with the country. Last year she swept up titles in Brisbane, Sydney and then the Australian Open in the company of Martina Hingis as part of an astonishing run of dominance.

This year, the title in Brisbane was pocketed with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands before she lost in the final at Sydney with her regular partner Barbora Strycova. Now in Melbourne, Mirza returns to a happy hunting ground, looking to add to her six Grand Slam titles. In Strycova, a player she has known since they were both 13, Mirza says she has found the ideal foil.

"She's obviously a very good player but more than that she complements my game very well," Mirza told ESPN. "She's handy around the net, she's solid from the back. She's top 20 in singles so she knows how to play big matches and play on big courts. She played some unbelievable matches last week, beating Carolina (Wozniacki). Also, our personalities are quite similar. We are big fighters, we are still getting to know each other off the court. So far, so good I guess."

Mirza decided to team up with Strycova in the latter half of last season after a spell of below par results with Hingis. The pair made an immediate impact by scorching to the title in Cincinnati. They also won in Tokyo, reached the final in Wuhan and have started the year strongly with yet another run to the final in Sydney.

Unlike Hingis though, Strycova also has to focus on her singles career, and is in fact seeded 16th at the Australian Open. Mirza concedes that teaming up with a player who plays both singles and doubles presents a challenging dynamic. Practice sessions together are harder to schedule and often Strycova has to play both a singles and doubles match on the same day. However, Mirza points to Strycova's fitness as the key factor in the success of their partnership.

Sania Mirza celebrates winning the Cincinnati Open with Barbora Strycova. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

"She is one of the fittest players on the tour," Mirza says. "Last week in Sydney she played Wozniacki for 3 hours and 40 minutes I think. We played two hours later and it was 39 degrees off the court, so on the court it was a lot hotter. I asked her as we walked on the court, 'How do you feel'? And she was like, 'I feel a bit tired, but I feel Okay.' That's not the response you expect! And she was fine, she wasn't just saying it.

"We won that match, and we came back the next day after she had played another singles match and we won that as well. She's extremely fit and that obviously comes into the scenario when I think of somebody I am going to play with. If they play singles, then they obviously need to look into the fact that they should be able to survive playing singles and doubles week after week."

Having held the top spot in the individual doubles rankings for over 90 weeks, Mirza recently surrendered it to Mattek-Sands. Ironically, Mirza enabled the American to overhaul her as the pair pocketed the crown in Brisbane. Mattek-Sands and Mirza are "best friends" and she says handing over the top spot in the rankings felt like "giving away the Miss World Crown." Mirza says her focus at the moment is simply to "win tournaments" and not concern herself with how she is placed on the computer. Several players are separated by a small margin of points in the women's doubles rankings and Mirza believes the circuit is more competitive now than it has ever been.

"In women's doubles, most of the singles players play doubles," she explains. "Whether it is at the regular tournaments or the slams. The Williams sisters are entered for example to play here. You will never see Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray entering doubles events in a Grand Slam. You take the top-10 in women's doubles and all of them have been in the top-30 in the singles rankings at some point in their career.

"In my younger days, I never used to practice or watch too much doubles but now you can see people practicing doubles all the time because the stakes are so much higher, it has become a lot more competitive and if you are not that good you aren't going to get very far. I think there's a lot more interest. Me and Martina, the things that we achieved played a little bit of a part in that too, in the headlines coming in. We were not just high profile players; the records we were making were pretty amazing."

Mirza and Strycova are seeded fourth and begin their campaign against the All-British pairing of Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith.