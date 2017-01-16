MELBOURNE, Australia -- Coming in, with all the offseason chaos, this Australian Open looked like one of the most unsettled and unpredictable in recent memory. And then, when they actually started playing Monday, things really got funky.

In the tournament's first marquee match, at Rod Laver Arena, No. 4 seed Simona Halep was stunned by American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1, only 75 minutes into the fortnight.

Rogers, a 24-year-old from Charleston, South Carolina, is ranked No. 52 among WTA players. She simply overpowered Halep, stroking 26 winners and breaking her serve four of eight times.

"Pretty incredible,'' Rogers said in her on-court interview. "I played pretty well today. I didn't play here last year, so it's pretty special to be here."

American Shelby Rogers, 24, needed only 75 minutes to open the 2017 Australian Open with a huge upset on the women's side. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Indeed, Rogers was playing minor ITF events a year ago this time.

Last year, Rogers advanced past the second round only twice -- but it happened at two of the year's biggest events, the French Open and the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Rogers was a revelation in Paris, beating formidable seeds like Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova to reach the quarterfinals.

Halep beat Rogers in straight sets in the third round of last year's US Open, their only previous meeting.

And now Rogers has produced another major effort, defeating Halep, who is now a disappointing 17-10 in the first round of Grand Slams. A year ago, Halep fell in the first round here to Chinese qualifier Zhang Shuai, who had been 0-14 in major matches and was ranked No. 133 at the time.

Entering the tournament, there was a scenario by which Halep could have vaulted over Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber to the No. 1 ranking.

"There are no easy matches at this level," Rogers said. "I'm happy to get through. I'll definitely take some confidence from what I've done here."

Rogers will next play the winner of the match between Australian wild-card entry Ash Barty and Annika Beck of Germany in the second round.

Seventh-seeded Garbine Muguruza saved a set point in the first set and needed a medical timeout before advancing with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Marina Erakovic.

Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig raced through her opening match, beating Patricia Tig 6-0, 6-1. Duan Yingying was among the early winners with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Rebecca Sramkova.

Australian teenager Destanee Aiava's milestone match ended in a 6-3, 7-6 (4) loss to German qualifier Mona Barthel. The 16-year-old Melbourne high school student became the first player born in this millennium to play a main draw match at a major.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.