ICYMI: Major upset, a legend excites and Wawrinka's painful smash

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The crowds flocked to Melbourne Park for Day 1 of the 2017 Australian Open, a tournament that was over almost before it began for women's No. 4 seed Simona Halep. The Romanian, who has now fallen in back-to-back round one exits in Melbourne, was crushed in straight sets by American Shelby Rogers in a match that lasted just 75 minutes.

Things didn't fare much better for Martin Klizan, who despite leading by a break in the fifth set, failed to close out his match against Stan Wawrinka. And if that wasn't hard enough to take, a Wawrinka smash to the nether regions will have the world No. 34 wincing for days. Said Wawrinka afterward: "I'm sorry I touch him in the wrong place. But I think it was OK at the end."

Martin Klizan was left wincing after Stan Wawrinka's smash struck him in an awkward position. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Roger Federer was welcomed back to tennis with a rapturous ovation by the Rod Laver Arena crowd, but cheers quickly turned to concern as Jurgen Melzer proved a tough opponent to break down. However, after Melzer took the second set to level at 1-1, the fan favorite Federer, a four-time Australian Open champion, upped his game, winning the final two sets 6-2, 6-2.

It was a similar story for newly crowned world No. 1 Andy Murray who, despite winning in straight sets, looked sluggish in his encounter with Illya Marchenko, a match that lasted almost three hours.

The five-time Australian Open runner-up had to make his way onto Rod Laver Arena just as temperatures started to soar and struggled to contain his opponent, particularly in the first two sets.

World No. 5 Kei Nishikori was also forced to spend far more time on court than he would have liked as he survived a marathon five-set match against Andrey Kuznetsov.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams can consider herself lucky to have guaranteed progression to the second round after a scratchy straight-sets win over Kateryna Kozlova.

Williams, the most experienced player in the women's singles draw, hit 48 unforced errors along with seven double faults, but managed to tough it out late in both sets for a 7-6, 7-5 victory.

Nick Kyrgios breezed his way through to the Australian Open second round at Melbourne Park. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The local contingent enjoyed a solid opening day with five of the eight Australians winning through to the second round. The most eye-catching performance had to be from the temperamental Nick Kyrgios, who dismantled Gastao Elias in straight-sets, losing just five games in the process.