Fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori got off to a sluggish start, had a big letdown during a fourth-set tiebreaker but saved his best or last for a five-set victory Monday over Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia at the Australian Open on Monday.

Nishikori, who has advanced to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park the past two years, beat Kuznetsov 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Nishikori led 5-2 in the tiebreaker before Kuznetsov rallied to take four consecutive points, then clinched the fourth on his second set point. In the fifth set, Nishikori broke Kuznetsov's serve in the fourth and in the last games.

There were two early retirements in the men's draw. No. 10-seeded Tomas Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon finalist, was leading 6-1 when Luca Vanni retired from their match, and Jeremy Chardy was leading 4-0 when Nicolas Almagro retired with an injured right calf muscle in the first set.

"I'll take it, an easy match never hurts at a long tournament like this," Chardy said.

Ryan Harrison beat Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 and No. 29 Viktor Troicki beat Damir Dzumhur 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, 6-3.

