Two-time Australian Open champion Jim Courier has hailed the return of "wild horse" Nick Kyrgios to big-time tennis as box office for the sport.

Courier couldn't have been more impressed with Kyrgios's first-round Open win on Monday night, describing the 21-year-old's 6-1 6-2 6-2 romp over Gastao Elias as "just batting practice".

The 85-minute clinic was Kyrgios's first ATP or grand slam match since serving a three-week suspension for tanking at the Shanghai Masters last October and Courier can't wait to see more.

"It's obviously very, very positive thus far for Nick," Courier said while commentating on the Seven Network.

The American Davis Cup captain said with golden era of the Big Four coming to an end, it was critical X-factor stars stepped up to take over from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, whose domination over the past decade Courier believes will never be repeated.

"So you need something different and this kid is so different. We need something to keep the interest, to hold the public when they're gone," Courier said.

"This guy Kyrgios is a ticket seller. There's no question about it. Whether you love him or hate him, more people are paying attention.

"He's still a wild horse in many ways, doing it his own way, but he's good for the game. It's hard to argue otherwise."

Like Federer, though, Courier doubts whether Kyrgios is ready to win the Australian Open despite his career-high grand slam seeding and hot start to the summer.

While Federer has questioned Kyrgios's ability to beat "four, five amazing players" in consecutive best-of-five-set encounters, Courier has a different reason for doubting Australia's big home hope.

Asked if it was possible for a coachless talent to win a grand slam title, the former world No.1 said:

"Personally I don't think so, no."

"I define the next step (for Kyrgios) as winning majors, which is what his talent should generate.

"Without a coach, not in this era."

Federer remains an idol of Kyrgios's and the 14th seed has nothing but respect for the Swiss master.

But he said Federer's opinion was water off a duck's back.

"Doesn't bother me at all. I know he's the greatest of all time," Kyrgios said.

"I know I just want to do my own thing. I played him once, I beat him once. "If I didn't think I'd win it, why would I play?

I think I can win it. I've beaten pretty much everyone in the draw before.

So I think so." Kyrgios continues his campaign on Wednesday against Andreas Seppi, the Italian he beat two years ago in Melbourne en route to the last 16.