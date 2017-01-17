Konta wins opening match at Melbourne Park

British No. 1 Johanna Konta explains two bizarre moments during her 7-5 6-2 first-round win over Kirsten Flipkens at the 2017 Australian Open. (0:26)

Red-hot Johanna Konta has overcome plucky Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and a handful of minor distractions to continue her love affair with the Australian Open.

The British star began her 2017 campaign by winning her second WTA title at last week's Sydney International without dropping a single set.

Now ranked a career-high No.9, Konta continued to ride the wave of momentum at Melbourne Park on Tuesday by downing Flipkens 7-5, 6-2 in the opening round.

The rising temperature on a day forecast to top 35 degrees wasn't a problem for Konta, although she was briefly troubled by a moth she feared had flown up her skirt.

A badly mistimed smash that ended with the ball hitting her on the foot was another moment she hopes won't be repeated.

But it was Flipkens' ability to regularly chase down seemingly hopeless causes which provided the biggest obstacle for Konta.

"She made it difficult for me," said Konta of the 31-year-old Belgian, who reached the semis at Wimbledon and the fourth round at Melbourne Park in her breakthrough season of 2013.

"She has got this great ability at really frustrating her opponents with some of the balls she's able to hit.

"She's very creative in that way, so I was really happy I was able to work myself into the match and through it, to come through."

The 25-year-old Konta is on a six-match winning streak taking in the Sydney International and the first major of the year.

"I'm always aware how you do the week before is no reflection of how you're going to do the week after," she said.

"I really try to take each match on its own merit, and I'm very happy with the level I was able to produce last week and the number of matches and how I was able to come through each one. But this tournament is a new challenge, and it comes with completely different obstacles."

Konta's second-round opponent will be Naomi Osaka who edged past Thai wildcard Luksika Kumkhum 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 7-5.

Meanwhile, fellow Brit Heather Watson dug deep to see off home favourite Samantha Stosur 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the first round.

The 24-year-old joined compatriot Konta in the second round after a contest lasting two hours and 15 minutes against the 18th seed in Melbourne.

Watson was broken in the first game of the match and again early in the second set but, after several gruelling games, eventually surged clear in the decider.

Her reward for beating a player 60 places higher in the world rankings is a second-round tie against either American Jennifer Brady or Belgian Maryna Zanevska.

"I'm very pleased with today," Watson said on court afterwards. "Sam's a great player, I've played her a couple of times before and she's beaten me both times.

"I played really well today. There were some very long games; I had a slow start in both the first two sets so I wanted to get off to a good start in the third and make her work for everything, and I think I did."

The Press Association contributed to this report.