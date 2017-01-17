        <
          Rafael Nadal cruises at Melbourne with win over Florian Mayer

          12:54 AM ET
          • Greg GarberSenior Writer
              Greg Garber joined ESPN in 1991 and provides reports for NFL Countdown and SportsCenter. He is also a regular contributor to Outside the Lines and a senior writer for ESPN.com.

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Rafael Nadal, at the age of 30, finds himself on the cusp of all kinds of history. The biggest of the big-picture items: Later this spring, can he win an unprecedented 10th title at Roland Garros?

          The first major step in 2017 was a positive one, with Nadal handling Florian Mayer on Tuesday in the first round of the Australian Open, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

          "For me this is a great victory," Nadal said in his on-court interview. "Very happy to keep having chances to play here in Melbourne.

          "Body is good, and that's the key."

          The 2016 season was a forgettable one for the Spaniard, beginning with a first-round loss here at Melbourne Park. Later there was an early, injury-induced exit at the French Open and a failure to play at Wimbledon.

          After a month of intense work at home in Mallorca, Nadal pronounced his wrist fit in January and won two of three matches in Brisbane before falling to No. 3-ranked Milos Raonic.

          The match against the 33-year-old Mayer -- amid sweltering conditions -- was intriguing because the two had met only twice previously, with each winning one.

          This time, Mayer couldn't even manage a single break point.

          Before the tournament, Nadal was asked if he was finally pain-free after a long rehabilitation program.

          "What do you mean pain-free?" he asked.

          Was he carrying any injuries, the reporter wanted to know

          "I am not injured," Nadal said, smiling. "Pain-free is a long time ago."