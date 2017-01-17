Andy Murray gets his first win as a top-seeded player in a Grand Slam tournament with a 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Illya Marchenko. (0:32)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Rafael Nadal, at the age of 30, finds himself on the cusp of all kinds of history. The biggest of the big-picture items: Later this spring, can he win an unprecedented 10th title at Roland Garros?

The first major step in 2017 was a positive one, with Nadal handling Florian Mayer on Tuesday in the first round of the Australian Open, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

"For me this is a great victory," Nadal said in his on-court interview. "Very happy to keep having chances to play here in Melbourne.

"Body is good, and that's the key."

The 2016 season was a forgettable one for the Spaniard, beginning with a first-round loss here at Melbourne Park. Later there was an early, injury-induced exit at the French Open and a failure to play at Wimbledon.

After a month of intense work at home in Mallorca, Nadal pronounced his wrist fit in January and won two of three matches in Brisbane before falling to No. 3-ranked Milos Raonic.

The match against the 33-year-old Mayer -- amid sweltering conditions -- was intriguing because the two had met only twice previously, with each winning one.

This time, Mayer couldn't even manage a single break point.

Before the tournament, Nadal was asked if he was finally pain-free after a long rehabilitation program.

"What do you mean pain-free?" he asked.

Was he carrying any injuries, the reporter wanted to know

"I am not injured," Nadal said, smiling. "Pain-free is a long time ago."