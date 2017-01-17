MELBOURNE, Australia -- On what may well turn out to be the hottest day of the fortnight, no one sizzled at this Australian Open quite like Ivo Karlovic.

The spidery 6-foot-11 Croatian is known for his thumping, barely seeable aces, but Tuesday night he outdid himself.

Editor's Picks Djokovic, Nadal ease into 2nd round in Melbourne Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with straight-set victories on Tuesday.

W2W4: Kerber, Federer headline Day 3 in Australia It wasn't a perfect start for Angelique Kerber or Roger Federer, but both hope for a better showing in the second round of the Australian Open. 1 Related

In a 5-hour, 15-minute match against Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, Karlovic dropped the first two sets but prevailed 6-7 (6), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 22-20.

The 37-year-old, ranked No. 21 among ATP World Tour players, hit 75 aces. That was the most in the history of the Australian Open, since the statisticians started counting them in 1991.

The match didn't quite approach the epic confrontation between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut in the first round at Wimbledon in 2010 that ended at 70-68 in the fifth set.

But it did rank among the top matches in several categories:

• Those aces are the fourth-most ever in an ATP match. Isner fired 113 aces in that marathon match at Wimbledon, while Mahut finished with 103. Karlovic also has the third-best total ever, 78, in a 2009 Davis Cup match against Radek Stepanek.

• The longest fifth set ever at the Australian Open in the Open era, in term of games, besting the 21-19 effort of Andy Roddick over Younes El Aynaoui here in a 2003 quarterfinal. It was also the second-longest of any Grand Slam after Isner-Mahut.

• The second-longest Open era match ever here, outdistanced only by the massive and muscular 5-hour, 53-minute final in 2012 between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Karlovic won the match, converting his second match point, when Zeballos couldn't track down a lob and knocked the ball well wide.

In addition to those 75 aces, Karlovic added an astounding 141 winners. Zeballos finished with 33 aces and 96 winners.