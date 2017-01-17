Stosur to Gavrilova; A changing of the guard

Heather Watson says her three-set win over home favourite Sam Stosur was harder than the scoreline suggested. (1:10)

MELBOURNE, Australia - Frustratingly inconsistent. The best way to sum up Sam Stosur's 15 years in tennis.

At 32, Stosur is now firmly in the twilight of what's been a career filled with the odd peak, but plenty of what-ifs, and as conclusion nears, one wonders what sort of legacy she will leave.

The Australian will forever carry the title of 2011 U.S Open champion, but when she decides to hang up the racquet, fair or not, she's likely to be remembered more for her consistent underachievement rather than her Grand Slam successes.

Stosur has succumbed to 17 first-round exits in her Grand Slam career, a figure that outweighs her seven quarterfinal or better performances. Sadly for Stosur, there's been no tournament on the planet where she's struggled more than in her own backyard at the Australian Open.

This year was no different.

Stosur battled the heat and Great Britain's Heather Watson in a see-sawing encounter that eventually got away from her. 47 unforced errors would lead to her downfall as she eventually faded away for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 scoreline.

"You get a bit sick of this feeling," explained a dejected Stosur. "It's one of those things. You're disappointed, you're upset, angry, what could I have done?"

"I know there's obviously things I need to improve and I need to do it quickly."

2017 marked Stosur's 15th attempt at claiming the elusive Australian Open crown, her record, particularly for a former world No. 4, is deplorable. The Queenslander has never progressed further than the fourth round, while on five occasions has been sent packing after her first match.

It's not through a lack of talent or effort, but almost certainly a mental glitch she's never managed to overcome, and the reason a 39-year drought for a local female to win the Australian Open remains.

Crawling out of her shadows is the confident and charismatic Russian-born Australian Daria Gavrilova. 'Dasha', as she's affectionately known, has warmed to her home crowd with her on-court hustle and fighting spirit, so much so that she's been dubbed the female Lleyton Hewitt.

Just hours after Stosur's sensational flop, 22-year-old Gavrilova took to Margaret Court Arena determined to ensure her presence in the tournament would be safe for at least 48 more hours.

It didn't go to plan early, dropping the first set to Naomi Broady, but Gavrilova hung tough and demonstrated the fighting qualities she's become synonymous with.

Chasing down every ball, frequently jumping in celebration of a well-constructed point or raising a clenched fist towards her players' box, Gavrilova dug herself out in un-Stosur-like fashion with a gutsy 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win.

The crowd was behind her, too - something that has wavered with Stosur as patience wore thin.

"I like spending a lot of time on this court," an exhausted Gavrilova told the fans post-match. "It's great to be here playing at home in front of my friends and family. I'm really glad that I ended up winning."

Gavrilova is a decade younger than Stosur, but has managed to climb to within four places of her compatriot in the WTA rankings after a successful 2016 campaign saw the Melburnian rise to No. 25 in the world.

Her efforts haven't just been appreciated by fans, five-time major winner Martina Hingis has been impressed with the rise of the "energiser bunny".

"People really got behind her last year and it was cool to see her grow," Hingis told AAP. "She is exactly what the game needs."

While it's too early to say whether Gavrilova can match Stosur's standing as a Grand Slam champion, she, unlike Stosur, already oozes qualities that Australians adore.

Sport is a funny game.

Instead of being lauded for her sensational U.S Open triumph over Serena Williams, Stosur's name will be synonymous with inconsistency and buckling to pressure.

Gavrilova on the other hand is a fresh face that has a new opportunity and a chance to do what Stosur could not.