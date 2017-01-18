MELBOURNE, Australia - Last year, Angelique Kerber became the oldest first-time No. 1 in women's tennis, and Wednesday she celebrated her 29th birthday with a nervous 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory over Carina Witthoeft.

It was the second consecutive three-set affair for Kerber, who was also pushed to the limit by Lesia Tsurenko in the first round.

"To have this pressure, it's a privilege," the German said afterward. "It's new for me, but I think I am dealing with it pretty well."

This was Kerber's 16th straight win at a hardcourt major, going back to her triumphs at the 2016 Australian Open and US Open.

Kerber managed to avoid an upset of historic proportions; Witthoeft would have been the fourth-lowest-ranked player in the Open era to defeat a world No. 1 at a major.

The match ran 2 hours, 8 minutes on a day that was some 30 degrees cooler than Tuesday. Kerber broke Witthoeft's serve on seven of 14 opportunities.

Afterward, the crowd at Rod Laver Arena happily serenaded Kerber by singing Happy Birthday.

"Actually, I'm always playing on my birthday," Kerber said "I'm getting older but, yeah, I think I will have a great day."

No. 11 Elina Svitolina had a 6-4, 6-1 win over U.S. qualifier Julia Boserup to advance to a third-round match against No. 24 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over fellow Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

In another match, Alison Riske beat No. 20 Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-1.