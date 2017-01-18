Kyrgios, Tomic given distance by Rafter

Steph Brantz and Mary Joe Fernandez preview the top storylines of Day 4 of the Australian Open. (1:48)

Pat Rafter insists his door remains open to Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic but he suspects Australian tennis's two polarising talents will continue to "do it their way".

Rafter remains Tennis Australia's head of performance, but admits he has little input into the direction of the country's top two players.

The former world No. 1 stepped down as Davis Cup captain in early 2015 following a turbulent time dealing with Tomic, while Kyrgios once tweeted: "Another negative comment out of Rafters mouth. Does this guy ever stop #everyoneisaworkinprogress."

But apart from saying the Grand Slam quarterfinalists have the potential to make another second-week charge at the Australian Open, Rafter is preferring to leave Tomic and Kyrgios alone.

"I haven't really been speaking to them very much and I don't really know where they're at," Rafter told AAP on Wednesday.

"I just sit back and watch from a distance. I don't really have a lot to offer them.

"If they ever want to talk to me, I'm happy to talk.

"But they've been to the quarter-finals of these kind of tournaments before so ... they do it their way and I do it my way.

"It might be a bit different to the way they like to do it."

Rafter cautioned home fans against getting carried away after eight Australians made the second round at Melbourne Park, the second-best start to the season's first Grand Slam in 12 years.

"One step at a time. We have to be careful we don't get ahead of ourselves with one win and then thinking about quarter-finals," he said.

"We just have to go one match at a time and see how we go. We have some young kids - boys and girls - showing some promise and then there's Nick and Bernie off to a good start.

"Once you get your teeth into a tournament, you feel like you progress. You never know what can happen. There's certainly talent there that can go a bit further."

Rafter is excited by the rise of youngsters Jordan Thompson, 22, and 17-year-old Alex De Minaur.

"I love seeing the kids who've been battling really hard even like Jordan Thompson and these types of guys," he said.

"I'm a big fan of De Minaur - he's a young kid who's got a great attitude and is working really hard with Lleyton (Hewitt).

"Lleyton has really helped him get to this position. It's really good to see those types of stories come through."