MELBOURNE, Australia -- A year ago, when relatively unknown and unheralded Johanna Konta blazed deep into the draw here, her citizenship was a subject of great debate.

Konta was actually born up the coast in Sydney, but after her parents moved to the United Kingdom she became a citizen in 2012. She made it all the way to the semifinals in 2016, before losing to eventual champion Angelique Kerber.

This year, everyone seems to have come to terms with Konta's chosen nationality and her prominent place in the game. After her 6-4, 6-2 victory over Naomi Osaka on Thursday, the ninth-seeded Konta leads the WTA's "Road to Singapore" standings.

Konta, 25, has now won 10 of 11 matches. She reached the semifinals in Shenzhen and took the title in her native Sydney, beating No. 3-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska in the final.

In her on-court interview, Konta was asked if anything had surprised her about being a top-10 player.

"I guess it's surprising that the work is exactly the same, travel is exactly the same," she said. "I was very fortunate to stay healthy all last year.

"I love playing on these amazing courts, in front of these amazing crowds. Hopefully, I can stick around and play more matches."

Konta easily subdued Osaka, a 19-year-old from Japan in a match that lasted 69 minutes. She'll play the winner of Thursday's later encounter between No. 17 seed Caroline Wozniacki and Donna Vekic in the third round.

In reaching the semifinals here she was the first British woman to get that far here since Sue Barker in 1977 and at any Grand Slam since Jo Drurie at the 1983 US Open.