After Alex de Minaur's second-round straight-sets drubbing, fellow Aussie Lleyton Hewitt told him he has the chops to compete with the top players. That the 17-year-old took it on the chest like a professional, but ultimately his opponent, Sam Querrey, a 7-6, 6-0, 6-1, winner, was too good.

Turns out Hewitt was wrong. De Minaur isn't nearly good enough. Not yet. Let's face it: That score just isn't pretty, or encouraging. And does anyone think de Minaur really learned much from this beating?

The best spin that can be applied is that the loss was mitigated by de Minaur's age and inexperience.

But de Minaur's fate -- and that of almost all wild cards at the Grand Slam events -- raises an interesting and perhaps uncomfortable question. What's the point of handing out over six percent (eight of 128) of your cherished berths in a singles draw to players who have done nothing to earn a place in one of the four most important events of the year -- and who are almost always woefully outclassed when the balloon goes up?

We're talking about the wild cards doled out to players like de Minaur and other "local" talents, as well as the foreign wild cards accepted into Grand Slam tournaments because of reciprocity agreements between host federations including Tennis Australia and the USTA.

Alex De Minaur failed to put up any kind of fight against Sam Querrey at the Australian Open. Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images

At the start of play Thursday (the bottom half of each draw poised to play their second-round matches), the record of wild cards at the Australian Open is 6-12, but only three wildcards were still in contention. Ashleigh Barty and Denis Istomin accounted for three of those six wins, and they would be legitimate wild-card candidates, even if a tournament gave out a more reasonable three or even two.

At the last US Open, only two male wild cards other than quarterfinalist Juan Martin del Potro won first-round matches, and neither went further. Three wild-card women won matches, but none advanced into Round 3. The aggregate US Open match record (excluding legitimate wildcard del Potro): 5-15. It's fairly typical for wild-card results.

A traditionalist, or a sentimentalist, might argue that the wild-cards are an important incentive for the cream of the young crop. Surely, high-performing youngsters deserve a shot at the Grand Slam experience -- mingling with Roger Federer in the locker room! Taking selfies with the Aussie Fanatics! The wild-card provides motivation. Earning one leads to experience. Inspiration. Giving out wild cards allows host nations to celebrate homegrown talent and acknowledge talent from reciprocal partners.

But you can also say: Do you really want to give a young kid a Maserati sports car for her birthday before she can drive? Isn't a nice new mountain bike enough? Also, whatever happened to entry by merit?

These are Grand Slam tournaments, and the cut-off for direct entry is a computer ranking of No. 104 (the draw includes 16 qualifiers along with the eight wildcards). That is, more than 18 percent of the main draw slots are set-asides. A 24-year-old who has worked hard and finally cracked the top 100 to reach No. 105 is out of luck and must endure the arduous task of qualifying.

It would be more just to give that No. 105 player a place in the draw and present that can't-miss 17-year-old with the shiny mountain bike -- a wild-card into qualifying.

Ashleigh Barty is one of the few wild cards who is considered to have serious upside. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

And there's this: Does that 17-year-old who's getting all that help from his or her federation really benefit more from the $50,000 first-round loser prize-money than our friend who just missed the cut-off?

Wild cards were originally conceived as a way for tournament directors to accommodate players who have been out for a long time with injury, or who do not qualify for direct entry based on ranking, but bring some added value to an event. That included iconic veterans as well as local talent. The latter can be of significant promotional value at lesser events. But they don't make any difference at the majors. Most spectators are there to see international stars, not Jenny from down the block.

However, Grand Slams liked the idea of wild cards at the dawn of the pro era, because it guaranteed that no matter how many talented foreign players flooded their event, they could reserve a significant number of places in the draw for homegrown talent. Thus the federations could celebrate themselves.

That was already playing fast and loose with the wild-card concept, and that opened the door to novel uses of the wild card, and the kind of horse-trading among nations the exists today. It isn't a bad exercise, in and of itself, but it cuts down on the diversity in the draws. Why not practice those wild-card trades at Challengers, or select ATP and WTA tour events, instead of all-important majors?

Wild cards at majors are mostly high-paid whipping boys and girls. It's unlikely that they learn a lot besides how to take a punch, but the selfie and all rest of it is a lot of fun -- and they make a ton of money.

It's hard to imagine that was the idea.