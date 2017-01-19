Nick Kyrgios believes he should have a coach after his second-round exit from the Australian Open. (0:47)

Pat Cash almost coached the volatile Nick Kyrgios but says he has "too much self-respect" to go anywhere near the 21-year-old's players' box now.

The Wimbledon champion and two-time Australian Open finalist says every player yells at their coach in frustration, but he wouldn't be able to tolerate the abuse the young firebrand directs towards his support team.

It's only a few years since discussions between Cash and Kyrgios broke down over money but it seems no amount will get Cash over the line now.

"Why would I want to get involved in a job like that?" Cash told 3AW on Thursday.

"I wouldn't last one minute.

"Same thing with Lleyton Hewitt, Bernie Tomic or Andy Murray - if they started screaming at me and abusing me up in the box, I'd pack it up and walk out."

Nick Kyrgios of Australia looks on in his second round match against Andreas Seppi. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Cash, a former world No.4, said he had sympathy for Kyrgios, who confessed on Wednesday night that it was time for him to get a coach.

The 14th seed crashed out of the Australian Open in spectacular fashion after blowing a two-set advantage against Italian Andreas Seppi.

Cash said the "immensly talented" Kyrgios needed to put in the hard yards every single day to ensure he could match it with the best when it really mattered.

"I've seen players go before with loads and loads of talent and just didn't have the mental application," Cash said.

"It what makes tennis so tough."

Nick Kyrgios sensationally relinquished a two set to love lead to Andreas Seppi - sending him packing from the Australian Open. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Kyrgios broke into the top-15 for the first time last year after making the third round of each Grand Slam and winning three ATP titles.

His season ended in shame after the Australian was banned for a disastrous on-court meltdown at the Shanghai Masters.