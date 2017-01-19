Who's brave enough to coach Nick Kyrgios?

Nick Kyrgios believes he should have a coach after his second-round exit from the Australian Open. (0:47)

It's possibly the most daunting yet potentially rewarding challenge in tennis right now - harnessing the enigma that is Nick Kyrgios as his coach.

Pat Cash has emphatically ruled himself out.

Brad Gilbert was, and then wasn't interested.

Lleyton Hewitt is being urged to take it on.

After yet another what-the-hell-is-he doing performance in his second-round Australian Open loss to Italian Andreas Seppi - a defeat that prompted John McEnroe to exclaim: "when he goes through those periods when he's not competing, it's just a black eye for the sport. And it's a black eye for him" -- a typically forthright Kyrgios admitted he needed to hire a coach.

"The coach is always a question mark for me - I think that's one area where I obviously need to start taking a bit more seriously," he said after the topsy-turvy five-set match that showcased the best and worst of his game and temperament. "I mean, I don't think there's anyone in the top 100 without a coach except for me. That needs to change."

But who would be brave enough to take on the task of taming one of tennis's most tantalising but temperamental talents?

The risks, and the rewards, are both huge. Potential candidates would know there's every chance Kyrgios' combative and unpredictable attitude could have them spat out before they had their business cards printed. But, if someone was able to get the best out of the 21-year-old, the reward would be massive.

Imagine being the person who turned Nick Kyrgios into a driven, committed player, perhaps even a Grand Slam winner? They could write their own cheque.

The million dollar question, though is: who could that person be? A shattered Kyrgios himself offered a straight bat in his post-match press conference when asked whether he had a preferred candidate in mind. Among the early contenders is Hewitt, himself a former firebrand before he matured into a dual Grand Slam winner and world No. 1.

Former Australian Davis Cup captain and coach Wally Masur said Hewitt should be Kyrgios's No.1 target.

As Davis Cup skipper, Hewitt is unlikely to be available to accept a fulltime position but Masur suggested a consultancy role -- as Tony Roche did with Roger Federer during the Swiss great's pomp -- could be the best solution.

Hewitt already mentors Kyrgios and often hosts the mercurial youngster in the Bahamas.

"Could there be a better scenario than organically Nick and Lleyton sitting down and starting to work through that together?" said Masur, Tennis Australia's managing director of performance.

"I was there at the Fast4 in Sydney (last week). Lleyton was on court with Nick and it works. Nick listens to him.

"I've got my fingers crossed."

Just who will be Kyrgios's next coach is one of the hottest topics at Melbourne Park after Wednesday night's crazy five-set epic. But it's also among the most sensitive issues.

"I'm staying out of that one," Ivan Lendl, the supercoach to world No.1 Andy Murray, told AAP.

Former Wimbledon champ Cash stated he would not throw his hat into the ring, saying: "I wouldn't last one minute."

American Brad Gilbert -- who boasts ex-world No.1s Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick among his former charges -- said Kyrgios was unquestionably capable of scaling the sport's summit. He originally tweeted he'd be open to the role, but then reconsidered his position.

"Don't give me the job," he said on ESPN.

"He needs someone that makes him accountable. Put together an unbelievable team around him and then who knows where he can go.

"He has unbelievable talent, but he's not getting 30 cents on the dollar with his talent."

Masur said ESPN's Darren Cahill -- who helped Hewitt become the youngest year-end world No.1 and then Agassi the oldest -- should also be in Kyrgios's sights after the esteemed coach recently returned home from the USA to live in Adelaide.

Kyrgios is still receiving counselling from a psychologist as a condition of his early return from an eight-week ban for tanking at the Shanghai Masters in October.

But appointing a coach to help him harness his on-court emotions is now the priority.