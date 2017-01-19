Sir Andy Murray admitted his ankle still felt sore on Thursday, but the Scot was able to practise unhindered as he prepares for his Australian Open third-round clash with Sam Querrey on Friday.

Murray spent an hour and a half training on Court 17 at Melbourne Park and there was no visible sign of discomfort as he engaged in his usual hitting routine with full-time coach Jamie Delgado.

The world No. 1 was relieved to come through the session unscathed, given that just over 12 hours before he had rolled over on his right ankle on Rod Laver Arena and tumbled to the floor.

Murray said: "It's just a bit sore today. I did roll it pretty badly [on Wednesday], but thankfully I can put weight on it and I was moving around fine in practice just now.

"It was just a little bit sore at the start and when I got up this morning, but once I started moving around, it felt all right."

Querrey, the world No. 32, is unlikely to extend Murray over long rallies, given that his strengths lie more in power-hitting, heavy serving and short points rather than lengthy baseline battles.

No player in the men's tournament has won a higher percentage of first-serve points than Querrey, who has already delivered 40 aces in his opening two rounds. Murray has hit 19.

But no player has a deadlier return than Murray, who boasts an 85 per cent success rate, also the highest in the men's draw so far.

Murray added: "The most important thing will be to serve well yourself because that then puts pressure on his service games.

"And then I'll just try to make as many returns as I can. Once I get in the rallies, I should do OK.

"He can serve huge and if it's hot - I don't know what temperature it's supposed to be - but the conditions play quicker in the heat and that can make it even tougher to return the serve."

The weather is expected to be relatively cool on Friday, even at mid-afternoon, when Murray's match starts, and he might also be thankful for his scheduling on Hisense Arena, which he believes plays marginally slower than the tournament's other show courts.