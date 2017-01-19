With Andy Murray already having dispatched Illya Marchenko and Andrey Rublev in straight sets, and archrival Novak Djokovic already out, the Briton's Australian Open campaign could not have started better.

The world No. 1 next faces Sam Querrey in the third round on Friday and will be an overwhelming favourite for victory given that he holds a 6-1 head-to-head record over the American.

Should the match go to form, here are the potential players Murray could face in the rest of the tournament:

Fourth round: Mischa Zverev or Malek Jaziri

On paper, Murray's fourth-round match should be easier than his meeting with Querrey. His opponent would be either Germany's Mischa Zverev, the world No. 50, or Tunisia's Malek Jaziri, the world No. 56.

Although close in the rankings, Zverev is the likelier candidate of the two to prevail, having shown good form to beat John Isner in the second round.

Quarterfinal: Roger Federer or Kei Nishikori

Roger Federer defeated Noah Rubin in the second round of the Australian Open. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Life will become considerably tougher for Murray in the last eight, where Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori and Tomas Berdych are all potential opponents.

Federer is somewhat of an unknown quantity at the moment, with the Australian Open his first tournament back from injury, so Nishikori might be the most likely opponent of the three. The No. 5 seed knocked Murray out at the same stage of last year's US Open, and a last-eight meeting in Melbourne would therefore make for a mouth-watering match.

Berdych is arguably the least likely of those three to progress on paper, though the Czech made a swift passage to the third round and could be the freshest of the three.

Semifinal: Stan Wawrinka

A last-four meeting with 2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka beckons if Murray makes it through the quarters.

The No. 4 seed should be able to find his way past Viktor Troicki in the third round and then either Steve Darcis or Andreas Seppi in Round 4, though Jo-Wilfried Tsonga could pose him a headache in the last eight.

Murray leads Wawrinka 10-7 head-to-head, with the past two meetings being wins for the Scot in the 2016 French Open semifinal and then a one-sided round-robin tie at the ATP World Tour Finals in London in November.

Final: Milos Raonic or Rafael Nadal

Milos Raonic could be Murray's biggest concern in the late rounds of the tournament. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

With the bottom half of the draw now missing world No. 2 Djokovic, it appears the men Murray would most likely meet in the final are Milos Raonic and Rafael Nadal

Although Nadal has the superior Grand Slam pedigree, it is third-seed Raonic whom Murray could fear most; the Canadian came within a match point of beating him in a three-hour, 38-minute, last-four epic at the ATP World Tour Finals.

The head-to-heads tell a different story, however, with Murray trailing Nadal 7-17 but leading Raonic 9-3.