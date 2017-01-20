W2W4: Nadal faces tough teenager, Serena hopes to stay perfect

Brad Gilbert and Steph Brantz look to Rafael Nadal's finals potential now that Novak Djokovic is out of the Open and predict that Caroline Wozniacki will pull off the upset over Johanna Konta. (1:09)

Is the path now clear for Nadal with Djokovic out? (1:09)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Day 6 of the Aussie Open will feature two of the all-time greats in action. Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will take the court, with the latter facing one of the most talented teenagers in the business, Alexander Zverev.

Here's how you can follow all the action:

Top 10 matches on Day 6

No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova versus No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova, 7 p.m. ET on Rod Laver Arena (Watch)

A battle of two players who thrive at this event. Cibulkova was a finalist in 2014 and Makarova a semifinalist last season.

No. 2 Serena Williams versus Nicole Gibbs, following Cibulkova-Makarova (Watch)

Serena needs to win the title and hope Angelique Kerber loses before the final to reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

No. 9 Rafael Nadal versus No. 24 Alexander Zverev, following Williams-Gibbs (Watch)

Zverev nearly beat Nadal the only time they played, at Indian Wells last year, when the German held match point but missed a forehand volley into the open court. Nadal prevailed 7-5 in the third.

No. 9 Johanna Konta versus No. 17 Caroline Wozniacki, third match on Margret Court Arena (Watch)

Konta has won 10 of her past 11 matches, and Wozniacki 27 of her past 32.

No. 11 David Goffin versus No. 20 Ivo Karlovic, second match on Hisense Arena (Watch)

Goffin needed five sets to win his first round match against 6-foot-11 American Reilly Opelka. Now, Goffin gets Ivo Karlovic, also 6-11.

No. 3 Milos Raonic versus Gilles Simon, fourth match on Hisense Arena (Watch)

Raonic is the only unbroken man left in the draw. He held all 30 service games in his first two matches.

No. 12 Timea Bacsinszky versus No. 22 Daria Gavrilova, 3 a.m. ET on Rod Laver Arena (Watch)

Gavrilova, one of the game's up-and-comers, owns 14 wins versus top-20 players since the start of 2016.

No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov versus Richard Gasquet, following Bacsinszky-Gavrilova (Watch)

In a battle of the beautiful one-handed backhands, Gasquet holds a 2-0 advantage against Dimitrov in Grand Slam play.

No. 6 Gael Monfils versus No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber, 3 a.m. ET on Margret Court Arena (Watch)

Monfils has dominated this rivalry. He holds a 12-2 advantage but, amazingly, they've never played at a Slam.

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni versus Maria Sakkari, second match on Court 3 (Watch)

Lucic-Baroni, 34, won her first title when Sakkari was 1.