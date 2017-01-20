MELBOURNE, Australia -- Back on Tuesday, when there were 20 Americans still alive in singles, this Australian Open seemed full of possibilities.

When the second week dawns on Sunday, there will be a solitary U.S. player left in the top half of the men's and women's draws: ageless Venus Williams.

Technically, she's 36 years old, but the fact she remains a usual suspect at the back end of Grand Slams is a tribute to the zest she continues to bring to the game.

On Friday, Williams played her best match so far, wrecking Duan Ying-Ying, 6-1, 6-0 in a third-round match utterly devoid of drama.

It was over in 59 minutes, and Williams won 61 of 96 points. This was no random qualifier or an overmatched wildcard, this was China's fifth-ranked player riding her best Grand Slam result ever.

"I was lucky to have more experience today," Williams said afterward. "I'm happy to be in fourth round against a player who is playing really, really well."

This is Williams' easiest win at the Australian Open in four years since she beat Galina Voskoboeva in the first-round action in 2013 by the same score.

Willams, the No. 13 seed, plays the winner between Ashleigh Barty and Mona Barthel later on Rod Laver Arena, a match that could vault her into her ninth Australian Open quarterfinal.

Williams has improved her precision in each of her matches, lowering her total of unforced errors from 4 to 24 to 18 against Duan.