MELBOURNE, Australia -- In the 15 years he has reigned as a Grand Slam singles champion, there has never, ever been this much uncertainty surrounding Roger Federer.

And you can be sure there is no one more curious about the going-forward viability of this 35-year-old than Federer himself. After an unprecedented six-month injury-induced layoff, he is avidly sifting the daily data, crunching those early match numbers.

"How is the game, how is the ball, how is the body, how is everything?" Federer said, describing the ongoing search. "I'm getting tons of information out of these last few days now."

It's a complex calculus, but after the first two rounds here at the Australian Open the sample size was too small to be conclusive. That's because Federer had the good fortune to draw opponents ranked Nos. 300 and 200, both of whom had qualified their way into the draw.

Friday night at Rod Laver Arena provided the first batch of meaningful evidence, and it sure looked definitive. Federer thoroughly ruined No. 10 seed Tomas Berdych 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

"Bordering on vintage Federer," said John McEnroe, an analyst on the ESPN broadcast. "He's making Berdych look small. Could he rise to the occasion, we were asking? So far, so good."

And considering how early Federer finds himself in his comeback curve, that is a fair assessment. We will leave the hysteria and the hyperbole, for the time being anyway, to others.

Was this the best effort Berdych has seen from Federer in their 23 matches?

"It's hard to say," Berdych said, "but definitely it was very impressive. I was not so surprised. He knows what he's doing. If he wasn't able to compete on the highest level, he wouldn't be here."

The entire match ran exactly 90 minutes -- the fifth-shortest full-term match so far this fortnight. On Thursday, the now-departed Novak Djokovic and Denis Istomin played an 85-minute first set.

"I had no expectations, really," Federer said. "Things were going well in practice, but I've never been the practice king. I was winning tons of sets, but I wasn't sure that was a good thing or not."

While Federer looked a tad sluggish in his first two matches, with a balky backhand and a tentative serve, he was unnaturally smooth against Berdych. There were classic half-volleys, a gorgeous drop shot and that classic backhand down the line. Oh, and he moved with that old cat-like quickness, too.

"Today, I was put on my back foot on every single shot," Berdych lamented. "And I couldn't get out of it."

If you didn't know Federer shut it down after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon, this was the kind of lopsided score line you'd expect. The 17-time major champion has now beaten Berdych six times in a row -- and won all 14 of those sets. Overall, Federer holds a 17-6 head-to-head edge.

"I didn't expect it as such," Federer said. "It was a great mental test for me to see if I could stay in the match. From the baseline, I felt worlds better than in the first couple of rounds.

"Yeah, wonderful."

The mystery of the state of Federer's game, like the origin of those curious statues on Easter Island sitting off to the east in the Pacific Ocean, will continue here for at least a few more days. Like those marvelous stone heads, he is still standing, into the second week here for the 15th time.

There is another information-gathering session scheduled for Sunday here at Melbourne Park. That's when he meets No. 5 seed Kei Nishikori, 27 and in his prime, in the fourth round.

The winner would likely draw No. 1 Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

"What's nice about tonight is that it was unexpected for me and many others as well," Federer said, "but it also came against a top player. I've had this feeling before where you feel you're not going to lose this one."