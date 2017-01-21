MELBOURNE, Australia -- Jennifer Brady, all things considered, is certifiably the longest of shots to reach the second week of the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is ranked No. 116 among WTA players and to this early point in her career has won $175,000 in prize money. If Brady can win Monday's fourth-round match, she will bank $440,000.

Brady continued her dazzling run Saturday, defeating No. 14 seed Elena Vesnina 7-6 (4), 6-2. Including three qualifying matches, she has won six straight here at Melbourne Park.

Jennifer Brady has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open in her main-draw debut in a Grand slam. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

"It feels amazing," Brady said. "I mean, coming here, being in the qualifying, I didn't expect to make it all the way until second week. One of my goals, actually, was in the next couple years to be playing in the second week of a Grand Slam. I sat down and had that discussion with my coaches and the rest of my team a couple of months ago.

"I wrote it down. I said it, but I didn't say it confidently."

This is Brady's main-draw debut in a Grand Slam after failing to qualify five previous times. More context: Brady came into this event with exactly two WTA-level victories, both achieved in Guangzhou, China, last fall.

In one of the most entertaining matches here so far, Brady saved five match points and defeated Heather Watson 10-8 in the third set to advance to the third round.

Brady is the 17th-ranked American woman, but also was one of only five U.S. players still alive when her match ended Saturday.

"Usually," Brady said, "I'm just there the first couple of days, and it's pretty hectic. It's actually pretty nice [now]. The cafe is not so crowded."

Brady's fourth-round opponent will be an almost-as-unlikely contender: Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who came back to defeat Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday.

The WTA's No. 79 player, Lucic-Baroni won a first-round singles match here in 1998 and then went 19 years before collecting her second, a three-set win over Chinese qualifier Qiang Wang. Sakkari was two years old when Lucic-Baroni got that first win at Melbourne Park.

In the second round, Lucic-Baroni surprised No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska, and now here she is in the fourth round, equaling her more recent breakthrough performance at the 2014 US Open.

Back in 1999, Lucic-Baroni was a semifinalist at Wimbledon, losing there to Steffi Graf. The 34-year-old Croatian, who suffered a series of personal setbacks, was absent from Grand Slam play from 2004-09.

In other action, No. 6 seed Dominika Cibulkova was upset by No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3. That meant the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 seeds on the women's side were all gone by the fourth round.