Brad Gilbert and Steph Brantz preview Round 4 of the Australian Open featuring Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Andy Murray. (2:50)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Just like that, we're into the fourth round, which means we're down to only eight singles matches on Day 7. While there isn't as much going on around the grounds, there's little doubt to the high-quality nature of these encounters.

Here's how you can catch all the action.

How to watch every match

Matches begin on ESPN3 and the ESPN App at 7 p.m. ET. Click here to watch.

Matches begin on ESPN2 & WatchESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Click here to watch.

To view starting times for upcoming days, click here.

Where to get tournament live scores

Our real-time scoreboard, updated stats and social handles can be found all in one spot: Australian Open CourtCast.

Schedules

To view a full schedule of Day 6 at the Australian Open, click here.

Day 7 fourth-round matches

No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova versus No. 24 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Rod Laver Arena, 7 p.m. ET (Watch)

Two days ago, Kuznetsova played -- and won -- the longest match of the women's event so far, battling past Jelena Jankovic in 3 hours, 36 minutes.

No. 13 Venus Williams versus Mona Barthel, following Kuznetsova-Pavlyuchenkova (Watch)

In her long career, Venus has lost only twice to players ranked outside the top 100 at a major. (Barthel is ranked No. 181.)

No. 1 Andy Murray versus Mischa Zverev, following Williams-Barthel (Watch)

The first time Murray and Zverev met came at a Futures event in Murray's birthplace in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2003, when they were 16. Murray won 6-2 6-1.

No. 4 Stan Wawrinka versus Andreas Seppi, Margaret Court Arena, 10 p.m. ET (Watch)

Wawrinka has won 11 of his past 12 fourth-round matches at Grand Slams, while Seppi is 0-for-4 in his career.

No. 7 Garbine Muguruza versus Sorana Cirstea, following Wawrinka-Seppi (Watch)

Cirstea is into the second week of a major for the first time since 2009.

No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga versus Dan Evans, Hisense Arena, 10:30 p.m. ET (Watch)

This is the 25th time Tsonga has been to the fourth round of a major (14-10). This is Evans' first such appearance.

No. 5 Kei Nishikori versus No. 17 Roger Federer, Sunday, 3 a.m. ET (Watch)

If Federer can beat the No. 5-ranked Nishikori, it'll be the Swiss' 200th career top-10 win.

No. 1 Angelique Kerber versus Coco Vandeweghe, following Nishikori-Federer (Watch)

Vandeweghe has never beaten a world No. 1, but she did take out No. 3-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska in Birmingham last year.