MELBOURNE, Australia -- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was the first player through to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, beating two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-3 in a fourth-round match Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

Pavlyuchenkova led 2-0 in the second set before Kuznetsova broke back.

Pavlyuchenkova then broke her fellow Russian's serve again at 3-all, and once more in the final game, clinching the match in 68 minutes on her second match point when Kuznetsova hit a forehand into the net.

"I'm kind of shocked a little,'' she said afterward. "But at the same time, so happy.''

Pavlyuchenkova will play either Venus Williams or Mona Barthel in the quarterfinals.